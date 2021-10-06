Following the return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the subject of romantic returns was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

Wayne Rooney's return to boyhood club Everton after a glittering 13-year career at Manchester United in 2017 placed second for Shearer, and fifth for Richards.

Alan Shearer: "Everton was his club. He left and went on to become this huge star and to do what he did for England and Manchester United. For him to go back to his boyhood club was a great story. Amazing player. I was one of his biggest fans. He would have done a job for you anywhere on the pitch, he was that talented."

Micah Richards: "Rooney and Steven Gerrard were a level above [in the] England team. He had everything; the touch, the technique, he could shoot, he worked harder than anyone, he could take free-kicks.

"I think he was – not underrated – but he never really gets put in that top, top bracket. Not Lionel Messi and Ronaldo [standard], but after them, just below. I think if Rooney had been a bit more selfish he would have had even greater numbers."

