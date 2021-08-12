Chelsea have the firepower to win the Premier League this season, says former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

Thomas Tuchel’s side finished in fourth last season but Finnis-Brown predicts that the Blues will be crowned the 2021-22 Premier League champions.

“Tuchel consolidated at first and made them difficult to break down, now he is adding firepower as well,” she said.

“If Romelu Lukaku clicks with their creative players they will be awesome, but I just feel they will have the edge because of how hard they have been to beat.”

