'Business not been what Wolves are crying out for'

Richard Hobbs, Wolves Football Fancast:

"Wolves' transfer business has not as yet reflected what this team has been crying out for for the past 18 months. Re-signing Rayan Ait-Nouri to a permanent deal and bringing in Trincao on loan got Wolves off to a solid start to the window. Wolves have also changed goalkeeper - and, surprise surprise, he's Portuguese, in the form of Jose Sa.

"However, a lack of strengthening and improving the spine of the team is what has seen the club drift from European challengers to mid-table.

"The club have cleared the decks with the departures of Cutrone and Mir, but the manager and natives are restless that they haven’t been replaced.

"The signing of Hwang Hee-Chan hopefully bolsters our attacking options and start converting the plethora of chances Wolves have been creating."

