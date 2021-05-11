Leeds left-back Ezgjan Alioski says playing at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa has changed him "as a football player and as a person".

The 29-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, has been linked with a move away from United.

But in an interview with Fifa.com, the North Macedonia international says being at the club has "changed my life".

"I’m calmer, more experienced and more mature now, and that’s thanks to what I’ve learned here," he said.

"I can also say that about Bielsa as a coach after three years together. He’s changed my whole outlook on life and improved me so much as a player."

North Macedonia will play in the European Championship for the first time this summer, while they also beat Germany in World Cup qualifying.

But it isn't yet clear whether Alioski will return to Leeds after the Euros.

"The Premier League has been a great experience for us so far, and I want to finish as high as possible because I really believe we’ve built a strong and very special team here," he added.