Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - and is this the one for Folarin Balogun?

Arsenal and their fans have been waiting for one of their stable of promising young strikers to step up and start scoring in the Premier League for a number of seasons.

With the progress of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah both stalling somewhat for differing reasons, there are big hopes that Balogun can steal a march on them.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut last season, playing six games in total and scoring twice in five Europa League matches, and after signing a new four-year deal in April is now set to be a permanent fixture in the first-team squad.

Nine goals in 18 Premier League 2 games in 2019-20 is just a teaser of his predatory skills and with the Gunners seemingly looking more towards youth, now could be Balogun's time to shine on the big stage.

Who else could be this season's breakout Premier League star?