- Leeds could become the first side to remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League against the so-called 'big six' - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - in a season since West Ham in 2015-16, and only the third newly promoted side to do so.

- Leeds have scored a league-high 24% of their Premier League goals this season from outside the box (12/50).

- Tottenham have scored in their past 11 league matches, the longest current run in the competition. Only leaders Manchester City (31) have scored in more different Premier League games this season than Spurs (28).

- Only 16 goals have been scored in the past nine Premier League matches involving Leeds (average of 1.78 goals per match).

- Of Spurs' 60 league goals this season, 46 were scored or assisted by either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.