How Leeds reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Leeds visit Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium (19:45 BST), but how did Marcelo Bielsa's side reach this stage of the competition?

The Whites hosted Crewe in the second round and the League One side proved a tough challenge as it took until the 79th minute for England midfielder Kalvin Phillips to make the breakthrough, before two goals in the final five minutes from Jack Harrison sealed a 3-0 success.

A trip to Craven Cottage to play Championship side Fulham followed in round three.

It finished 0-0 after 90 minutes so the game went to a penalty shoot-out. Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw both missed for Leeds, as did Fulham's Josh Onomah and Joe Bryan before Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier saved from Rodrigo Muniz to give the Premier League side a 6-5 victory.

This match against Arsenal is a repeat of the 1968 League Cup final, which Leeds won 1-0 - the only time they have won this competition.