Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away to Leeds.

Here are the key points:

Midfielder Peter Etebo is out for four to five months with a torn quad muscle. “I’m very sad about this. He was in a good attitude";

Another midfielder, Tom Cleverley, is fit to play after a facial injury last weekend saw him substituted. The club have followed the concussion return-to-training protocols;

Xisco is pleased that Ismaila Sarr has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award. “He’s very important for us and the Premier League too. He’s a top player. It’s great for us if he wins this award”;

Ozan Tufan made a big difference coming on as a substitute last weekend in the draw with Newcastle. “We know what is the level with Tufan. We know what he can give to the squad”;

Xisco has plenty of respect for Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds side: “I always know about him. It’s important we have focus. We know exactly the style of Marcelo”;

They are working hard to earn more points: “We know we’re not perfect but I love my players. We are working to improve”.

