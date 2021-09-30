Xisco on Etebo, Tufan & Bielsa
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away to Leeds.
Here are the key points:
Midfielder Peter Etebo is out for four to five months with a torn quad muscle. “I’m very sad about this. He was in a good attitude";
Another midfielder, Tom Cleverley, is fit to play after a facial injury last weekend saw him substituted. The club have followed the concussion return-to-training protocols;
Xisco is pleased that Ismaila Sarr has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award. “He’s very important for us and the Premier League too. He’s a top player. It’s great for us if he wins this award”;
Ozan Tufan made a big difference coming on as a substitute last weekend in the draw with Newcastle. “We know what is the level with Tufan. We know what he can give to the squad”;
Xisco has plenty of respect for Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds side: “I always know about him. It’s important we have focus. We know exactly the style of Marcelo”;
They are working hard to earn more points: “We know we’re not perfect but I love my players. We are working to improve”.
