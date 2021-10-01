Guardiola on injuries, Liverpool & happiness
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.
Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:
Ilkay Gundogan and Oleks Zinchenko won't be back until after the international break;
Guardiola is currently "more happy than ever" with his squad, citing their level of consistency and the way they're playing;
He praised Jurgen Klopp and his teams for helping him become a better manager: "He put me to another level, to think about it, to prove myself, to be a better manager. That is the reason why I am still in this business";
However, Guardiola insists "there are many teams who can fight for the league".