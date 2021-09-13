BBC Sport

Chelsea v Aston Villa: The pick of the stats

Published

  • Chelsea recorded their 600th win in the Premier League, joining Manchester United (690) as the only teams to reach this tally in the competition.

  • Aston Villa have lost six of their last seven Premier League away games at Stamford Bridge (one draw), conceding 21 goals and only scoring three in reply across these meetings.

  • Chelsea have only conceded one goal in the Premier League so far this season, their fewest after four games of a league campaign since 2010-11 under Carlo Ancelotti (also one).