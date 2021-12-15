Howe on team news, Lascelles and Covid
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's visit to Liverpool on Thursday.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Newcastle will face the Premier League's top scorers with availability issues in defence. Howe says Federico Fernandez's thigh injury will keep him out of much of the festive season, while Paul Dummett hopes to return to training soon.
Jamaal Lascelles will remain as captain despite fan criticism following the 4-0 defeat at Leicester: "He has my support in the role. He was very unfortunate to concede a penalty and contributed positively in the game."
Howe said he is "comfortable" with the level of vaccination in his squad and will consider vaccination status of players in January transfer window.
On the test of playing Liverpool and then Manchester City: "It's a great opportunity to face the best teams in the land and to see where we are. It will be a great atmosphere but we need our A game."