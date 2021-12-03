Manchester United and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 34, wants to join Barcelona in the summer. (Times - subscription required), external

Midfielder Jesse Lingard is among four England players Newcastle are interested in, alongside Tottenham's Harry Winks, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Chelsea's Ross Barkley. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Alex Telles is being tracked by both Inter and AC Milan. (Sun), external

And Ousmane Dembele's agent is advising the France forward against signing a new deal with Barcelona, as Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in the 24-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

