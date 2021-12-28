David Anderson, Bees Tactical, external

Competing in their fifth consecutive Premier League season, Tony Bloom-owned Brighton showed how much further down the line they are than Matthew Benham-owned Brentford.

An ongoing battle with many more years and acts to play out, Thomas Frank must find current solutions to help boss Benham stabilise his club in the top flight.

Injuries and Covid continue to dominate, yet the Seagulls in recent weeks have been able to leave ex-Brentford forward Neal Maupay out of the side for tactical reasons as well as to rest him.

How we wished he’d been rested for the Boxing Day fixture because it was he who whipped a Christmas cracker into the top corner for nothing less than Brighton's dominance deserved.

Brentford are beginning to look short of what they need in midfield and attack. Forward reinforcements, partly in the form of Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, would breathe dynamism and life into a stuttering attacking unit.

Frank cut a beleaguered figure post-match. It's clear he’d like reinforcements to help him rest players, or at least cope better with absentees - a list to which nailed-on starters Rico Henry and Bryan Mbeumo are now added.

Fortunately, 20 league points and games in hand by Boxing Day have given Benham-owned Brentford the chance to enact their own long game.

Don’t get your hopes up in the short term though, Thomas - tactically resting your best players isn't until year five.