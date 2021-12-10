Joachim Andersen did some training over the last couple of the days. Nathan Ferguson and Eberechi Eze are doing well. James McArthur is feeling better and is doing individual training on the field. He took part in the first 15 minutes of training with the squad but he is out of the game on Sunday.

On Palace's recent poor form: "The last four games, one point is not what we wanted, of course. We have to look at the way we performed in those games. Overall we lost some games that we deserved some points. The two games away from home I don’t think we created enough to win the game but I don't think that we deserved to lose them."

When asked about the player vaccination numbers Vieira didn't want to give specifics but did say: "We are quite strong on the protocols that the medical staff put into place. They (the players) are disciplined how they live their life out of the training facility. We spend time talking to them and our doctor is doing a very good job on that".

Vieira played under Arsene Wenger for nine years and was asked if he took any tips from him when things aren't going well. "It’s just about being consistent. When things are going well don't believe the hype. When things aren't going well, not hitting your head against the wall. The mood at the training ground is still the same."