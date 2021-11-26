Rapid Vienna 0-2 West Ham: The pick of the stats
West Ham have won four of their past five games in European competition (excluding qualifiers), after losing three and drawing one of the four previous matches.
The Hammers have lost just one of their past 13 away games, after defeat in four out of five before that.
Andriy Yarmolenko scored his first goal in 19 games for the Hammers, since he netted against Doncaster Rovers in January in the FA Cup. It was his 11th goal for the club - but a first with his head.