Newcastle v Southampton: Last time out

Newcastle host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In February, Newcastle beat Southampton 3-2 despite playing the last 18 minutes with nine men, as Miguel Almiron scored twice for the hosts at St James' Park.

Joe Willock gave the hosts a perfect start, steering in Allan Saint-Maximin's cutback to open the scoring on his debut, before Almiron doubled their lead with a shot that deflected off Saints defender Jan Bednarek.

The Paraguay winger then restored Newcastle's two-goal advantage after Takumi Minamino lashed in a brilliant debut goal for Southampton.

James Ward-Prowse's wonderful free-kick had given the visitors hope of rescuing a point even before Hendrick was sent off for two bookings, but a resilient Newcastle clung on.

The result meant Southampton lost five consecutive top-flight games for the first time since September 1998.