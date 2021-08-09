Happy with Leicester's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Foxes' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Patson Daka (RB Salzburg), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Ryan Bertrand (unattached)

Outs: Christian Fuchs (Charlotte), Matty James (released), Wes Morgan (retired), Josh Knight (Peterborough), Admiral Muskwe (Luton), Tyrese Shade (Walsall, loan), George Hirst (Portsmouth, loan), Daniel Iversen (Preston, loan), Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town, loan)

