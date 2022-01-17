Chelsea are interested in signing Paris St-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa on loan but talks have not yet opened between the parties. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

The Blues have contacted Reims over a potential summer deal for France Under-20 striker Hugo Ekitike. (Footmercato - in French), external

Chelsea are now outsiders to sign winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, with a move more likely to be to Manchester United or Juventus. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Southampton are in talks with the club over a permanent move for the Blues' on-loan 20-year-old forward Armando Broja. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle are keen to add former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon to their off-field management team. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column