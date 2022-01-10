Phil Kinsella, BBC Radio Merseyside

Given Everton's recent poor run this cup tie was simply a case of getting through no matter how.

It was always likely to be an awkward game but the Blues' run of conceding the first goal in a game - now 13 times in their last 16 matches - meant it was another day of playing catch-up.

The manager rolled the dice with the team selection but there were plus points, with Vitaliy Mykolenko adding balance to the left side and the return of Andros Townsend was a major positive.

Getting through was 'mission accomplished' but it’d be an optimistic Blues fan to suggest it gave any indication yet of a corner being turned form-wise.