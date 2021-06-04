Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year.

Kane won the Golden Boot with his tally of 23 goals, while he also provided a league-high 14 assists. That combined total of 37 goal involvements was seven more than any other player.

Son pitched in with 17 goals and 10 assists as Spurs finished seventh. Nine of his goals came after travelling five or more metres in possession - the most of any player.

Their link-up play was devastating at times. In fact, Kane set up nine of Son's league goals, while the South Korean provided the assist for the England captain on five occasions - the two best combinations of the campaign.

The team is voted for by fellow players.

