Following the return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the subject of romantic returns was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

Two Liverpool returns feature in the list. Striker Robbie Fowler's return to Anfield in 2006 was ranked seventh by Richards and eighth by Shearer, while Kenny Dalglish's second appointment as manager in 2011 was placed fifth by Shearer and ninth by Richards.

Alan Shearer on Fowler: "When you’re talking about finishers, he was probably the best natural. It is the toughest thing in the business to do but he made it look very easy. What a player."

Micah Richards on Fowler: "His natural ability – his left foot and the way he would guide the ball into the corners – he was special."

Shearer on Dalglish: "He got the call to help Liverpool which probably didn’t go as well as he would have wanted - [winning] a League Cup the second time. You know what Kenny means to the people of Liverpool for what he’s done on and off the pitch. [He was] a brilliant manager. He just knew what players wanted. He had the respect for what he had achieved as a player and manager at Liverpool."

