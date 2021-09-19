Brighton 2-1 Leicester: Rodgers reaction

Brendan Rodgers was unhappy with the penalty given against his side in their defeat at Brighton, believing Jannik Vestergaard was being held by Neal Maupay when he handed Shane Duffy's header.

Rodgers also questioned the decisions to disallow two Leicester levellers for offside against Harvey Barnes, particularly Wilfred Ndidi's late header.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Rodgers said: "It was not a penalty and we were really surprised when that went against us. I think it’s clear and I’m just disappointed with it.

"On the first disallowed goal, I can see it a little bit. Jannik looks like he’s going to head and the keeper is set, it just misses him [Jannik] and by the time Ade (Lookman) plays it, he may have been blinded a little bit.

"But Wilf’s goal, there is absolutely no way on this earth that it can be offside. The ball comes in, he’s moving up, away from the keeper and the keeper has never lost sight of it, everything is in front of him.

"It’s a great ball in, a great leap, a great header and gave us what we at least deserved from the game, for the second half. For that to be ruled out, the two goals and the penalty, we didn’t quite get the luck today."