England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, has hinted at a possible move to Liverpool with boss Jurgen Klopp set to raid his former club Borussia Dortmund. (Star)

Liverpool have also been told to sign 27-year-old Genk and Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu by the Belgian club's sporting director. (Mirror)

Also, the Reds are in a three-club-battle with Bayern Munich and Barcelona to sign Red Bull Salzburg and Germany wonderkid Karim Adeyemi, 19, who has scored six goals in six league games this season. (Bild, via Mirror)

Meanwhile, Liverpool's failure to sell Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri or Belgian forward Divock Origi cost them the chance to sign Zambian forward Patson Daka, 22, from Red Bull Salzburg, before he joined Leicester City. (Here We Go Podcast, via Express)

