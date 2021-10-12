Liverpool are closely monitoring Ousmane Dembele's situation at Barcelona. The 24-year-old France forward, who has not played since Euro 2020 because of a knee injury, is out of contract at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Defender Ben Davies, 26, still believes he has a future at Anfield, despite not playing for the Reds after joining in February and then going on a season-long loan to Sheffield United. (Liverpool Echo), external

Read more transfer news in Tuesday's full gossip column