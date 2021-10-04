Hwang deepens Newcastle woes

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Newcastle fans could be forgiven for wondering where the Magpies’ first win of 2021-22 is going to come from, as Steve Bruce’s side enter the second international break of the season in 19th place.

A switch to a 4-3-3 formation paid dividends at Watford nine days ago, but Bruce was forced to revert to a 5-4-1 in the first half at Molineux, as Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves dominated the midfield.

The visitors rarely threatened, with Allan Saint-Maximin – who endured a frustrating afternoon – shooting straight at Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa in one of two shots on target.

How Bruce could use a player like Hwang Hee-chan at the moment. The South Korea international, on loan from RB Leipzig, has settled quickly in the Premier League and produced two exquisite finishes – both from Raul Jimenez passes – to earn Wolves a first home win of the campaign.

Having lost their first three league games of the season, Bruno Lage’s team head into October with momentum on their side after back-to-back victories.