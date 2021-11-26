Burnley v Tottenham: What does the form show?
- Published
Tottenham trail only Everton in winning more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season - with Spurs winning against Leeds last time out having trailed 1-0 at half-time.
Only Norwich (120) have had fewer shots than Tottenham (124) in the league so far this season. Spurs’ record of 10.3 shots per game is their lowest on record in a top-flight campaign.
Burnley have scored a league-high six headed goals in the Premier League this season, while Tottenham are one of three sides yet to have scored a header so far.