Man City 5-0 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BBC MOTD: “The first goal was the most disappointing, we were in control of the game, we took the game exactly where we wanted to.

"The second goal we concede is a clear foul because he punches Calum [Chambers] in the face. Once we conceded after [Granit Xhaka's] red card, you know what is going to happen.

"I have to say thank you the 3,000 fans, they were terrific. I think the players did well to go and thank them."

On what Arsenal can do to improve going forward: “For me it is pride and more willingness to change the situation. A lot has happened in the last three weeks - we are in a difficult position.

“The international break will do us some good to recover some of the big players we are missing at the moment. Hopefully we come back we are in a better place."