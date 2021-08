Everton defender Niels Nkounkou has joined Belgian club Standard Liege on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old left-back, who was part of the France squad at this summer’s Olympic football tournament, made his Everton debut in a Carabao Cup victory over Salford City last September.

Nkounkou made six first-team appearances last season and has featured once this season in the EFL cup second-round win at Huddersfield Town.

