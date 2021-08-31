'Newcastle fans will be amazed with any more signings'

Mark Jensen - Editor of The Mag (independent Newcastle United magazine now website, themag.co.uk):

"Despite only Joe Willock arriving in the opening 83 days of this summer transfer window, Newcastle United fans will be amazed if anybody joins him at St James Park on deadline day.

"The 84th and final day of the window arrives alongside seemingly informed media reports, from journalists close to Steve Bruce, that there isn’t even money available to fund a loan signing.

"With eight goals already conceded in the opening trio of Premier League matches, it has once again highlighted the need for better quality to be added in both defence and central midfield.

"The portrayal of Newcastle fans as permanently deluded with expectations far beyond their station, hardly matches the reality of a single loan signing by 11pm actually exceeding expectations today.

"The dream of course for most Newcastle United supporters would be the arrival of a new manager (a change of ownership on a whole other level of course) but failing that, a loan signing with pace to play in, or in front of, the defence would be as good as it gets in terms of realistic hopes.

"With pretty much all of Newcastle’s relegation rivals continuing to strengthen in the past week, the clock is most definitely ticking loudly at St James Park."

