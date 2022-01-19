Brighton v Chelsea: The pick of the stats

Brighton have now failed to beat Chelsea in any of their 14 league meetings (D4 L10). Indeed, the Blues remain the only side they’re yet to beat in a Football League encounter.

Brighton are now unbeaten in each of their past three Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top three (D3), having lost 17 of their previous 22 such games (W3 D2).

Chelsea have now scored in all 10 of their away games against Brighton in all competitions. Only Wigan (11) have they faced more often on the road while scoring in every game.