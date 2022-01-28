Walker out for three Champions League games

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will be suspended for three Champions League games after his dismissal against RB Leipzig in December, Uefa have confirmed.

Walker was shown a straight red card for a kick on Leipzig forward Andre Silva in City's Champions League defeat to the Germans.

City have confirmed they will not appeal the decision and Walker will now miss both legs of the club's last-16 tie with Sporting Lisbon.

The first leg takes place in Portugal on Tuesday, 15 February, 20:00 GMT with the return in Manchester on Wednesday, 9 March.