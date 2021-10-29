Watford v Southampton: Team news

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis must serve a suspension on Saturday for accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Danny Rose has recovered from a minor calf injury but fellow full-back Kiko Femenia could miss out with a hip problem.

Southampton striker Armando Broja has been ruled out with an ankle injury, joining Jack Stephens on the sidelines.

James Ward-Prowse is available after completing a three-match ban.

