Watford v Southampton: Team news
- Published
Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis must serve a suspension on Saturday for accumulating five yellow cards this season.
Danny Rose has recovered from a minor calf injury but fellow full-back Kiko Femenia could miss out with a hip problem.
Southampton striker Armando Broja has been ruled out with an ankle injury, joining Jack Stephens on the sidelines.
James Ward-Prowse is available after completing a three-match ban.
Who makes your Watford team this weekend?