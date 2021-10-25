Cool, calm Kilman stands out again for Wolves

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Irritating though it no doubt was to lead for more than 80 minutes and not win, it would be a stretch to claim that the result was unjust to Wolves on the general flow of the game.

Yes, there were plenty who looked to find fault with the penalty decision given against Nelson Semedo, but the best that could be said was that he was taking a risk, with Joe Gelhardt already surging past him.

It was a pity for Semedo, coming at the end of an otherwise sound performance - he had a part in setting up the goal for Hwang Hee-chan, and had taken the responsibility of switching flanks when Rayan Ait-Nouri was withdrawn.

Whatever the merits of that verdict, it was harder to argue that Wolves’ performance was worthy of a win. On the whole they defended their lead with composure, but in the second half rarely generated any attacking momentum.

Hwang and Raul Jimenez re-established their connection for the goal, having done so twice against Newcastle when they last started together, but had little to work with later in the game.

In a noisy but untidy game, Max Kilman’s defending was a welcome refuge of calm. He has become a regular starter under Bruno Lage and has fully merited retaining that status even with Willy Boly now available. So far this season Kilman has stood out by going unnoticed.

Some defenders catch the eye with last-ditch recovery tackles; Kilman has rarely had to resort to such action, generally dealing with the danger in the first place, prevention being better than cure. With the ball he is equally assured.