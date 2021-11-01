'The blame is with the board'

The blame for the current problems at Tottenham should "solely lie at the board's door", according to Spurs fan Abbi Grace Summers.

She has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the sacking of manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

"It's an accumulation of things at the club," she says. "I don't blame Nuno. He seems like a nice guy. I don't think he was ever going to be the right fit for Tottenham Hotspur. He plays a different style of football to the ethos of Tottenham. I think the appointment after Jose Mourinho was a big pressure on the board and once again they get it wrong.

"That's what always happens with our board, they tend to make the wrong decision time and time again.

"For me, the blame will solely lie at the board's door. Despite having a fantastic training ground and stadium, they don't match the ambition on the pitch."

Get more reaction to Nuno's sacking and what next for Spurs