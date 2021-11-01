Norwich 1-2 Leeds: The pick of the stats
Leeds picked up their first away Premier League win of the season, with this their first on the road since beating Southampton 2-0 in May.
Norwich City have taken just two points from their past 20 Premier League matches and haven't scored more than once in their past 28 top-flight games. Only Wolves have had a longer run of games without scoring more than once in top-flight history (30 between January 1984 and October 2003).
Norwich have lost their past 33 Premier League matches when conceding the first goal, while Leeds have won 18 of their 22 league games since the start of last season when scoring first.