Manchester United have spoken to Raphael Varane's representatives as they continue to pursue their interest in the Real Madrid defender.

United have already spoken to Real about Varane as they look to meet manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's demand for central defensive reinforcements.

The club are wary, having thought they were close to signing Varane's former team-mate Sergio Ramos five years ago, only to realise they were being used in the Spain star's negotiations over a new contract.

Varane also has contract issues at the Bernabeu and while it does seem the 28-year-old France international is open to an Old Trafford move, it would mean Real sanctioning the exit of both their senior centre-backs in a single summer, following Ramos' departure for Paris St-Germain.