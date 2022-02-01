Crystal Palace January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Crystal Palace do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Eagles:

In

Luke Plange (Derby, undisclosed, returns on loan to Derby until July), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz 05, undisclosed)

Out

Rob Street (Newport), Ollie Webber (Portsmouth), Jake O'Brien (Swindon), Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Accrington)

