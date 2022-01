Norwich boss Dean Smith tells BBC Sport: "When you go 3-0 up in a game, I expected us to see it out. It was not a pretty affair from us, we knew it would not be, but we started the game off really well.

"The game got away from us in the first half but we spoke about it at half time, we were good without the ball today and not so good with it. We are in a results business, we needed the result today and it certainly gives everyone a lift."