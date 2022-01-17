Is there a greater dead-ball specialist on the planet right now?

Ray Hunt, In That Number Podcast, external

The only thing Saints fans will take from Saturday’s disappointing loss to Wolves was the piece of magic from the right boot of James Ward-Prowse. A sublime 35-yard rocket, outside his usual range, that left Jose Sa completely helpless.

The Saints skipper upped his free-kick tally in the Premier League to 12 - second only to David Beckham (18) - and is now being compared to the all-time greats from dead-ball situations, such as Beckham himself, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His latest effort prompted many Saints fans to say it’s the best they’ve ever seen, and the 300-mile round trip from Southampton to Molineux was worth it for that alone. Despite the defeat.

The question will remain: is he the greatest on the planet? Surely the greatest to ever pull on the famous red and white - and I haven’t forgotten Matt le Tissier.

He continues to get more and more impressive, using a variety of techniques and from further afield. And he does it when we need him the most.

Last season saw him bag four free-kicks to add to his collection, with this campaign’s tally on two and counting. At 27 years old, you’d be brave to bet against him reaching that 18 mark sooner rather than later.

You can close the polls on January’s goal of the month - and potentially goal of the season too.

Watch Ward-Prowse's latest stunner on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer