Everton in danger of sleepwalking into a bottom-of-the-table battle

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

The warning signs have been there for a few weeks, but this latest performance and result marks a new low in Everton’s season to date. Seven games without a win, just two points from the last 21 (the lowest in the Premier League) and no goals in the past three games – the club’s worst league run for four years.

Yes, statistics can be twisted to suit but it's difficult to get away from the fact that Everton are spiralling into a run of results which, if not stopped soon, will see them drop into a battle to stay out of the bottom three.

It’s a massive December for Everton now, starting with Wednesday’s Merseyside derby and followed by Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Leicester City.

They’re in desperate need of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (possibly mid-December) and Richarlison (Wednesday) up front.

But, right now, the aim must be to get a win at any cost and look to rebuild a team who look to have lost confidence and a manager who will only fall under more scrutiny as the games without a win tick by.