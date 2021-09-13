Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I don't want to be too negative after an important win at Leicester for Manchester City, but 25 shots, eight on target, did bring a little concern for me.

The win was deserved, no question, but there were times after repeated Blues' efforts that Leicester fired a warning.

Positives came in the link-ups though. Joao Cancelo and Jack Grealish on the left, I enjoyed Gabriel Jesus down the right again, and Ferran Torres made some good movement down the middle.

It's a big confidence booster for the start of the Champions League this week.