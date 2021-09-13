Everton v Burnley - confirmed team news

Everton's top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin is absent from the line-up as Rafael Benitez looks like he has shuffled his formation. The striker withdrew from the England squad with a thigh injury but has been managing a toe problem too.

New Salomon Rondon only makes the bench, while Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey both come into the starting XI, so it could be a back three. No James Rodriguez in the squad either. He's yet to feature this season.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Iwobi, Gbamin, Gomes, Gordon, Davies, Rondon.