Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Smith reaction

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was an arm-wrestle at times, certainly first half. We probably had more territory without creating clear-cut chances, their goalkeeper has made a really good save from Tyrone Mings and they flashed the ball across the face of goal. In the second half, we started really well, but they had a five minute spell before we scored and we decided to put Leon Bailey on for Matt Targett, because he was playing so high up anyway. They were always a danger on the counter attack, so we had to be at our best. Really pleased with the manner of the goals."

On Matty Cash's goal: "He used to be a right-winger at Nottingham Forest, so he enjoys being right wing-back. I told both our wing-backs, him and Matt Targett, 'when we've got the ball, go forwards'. They had that mindset. It was a great move and a great goal."

On Leon Bailey: "He's a special player, we're really glad that we've got him. I thought he could cause them problems."

On John McGinn's concussion: "He got a knock on the head about 5 minutes in and thought he was okay to carry on. Around the 26-minute mark, he got another whack and there was a break in play, and he alerted us to it and the doctor kept an eye on it. He called us and said he was too dizzy."