Why Wolves just need to find their finish

Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst

No goals. No wins. No points.

But I think it’s been a good start to the season for Bruno Lage’s side.

Using expected goals (xG), we can see the underlying numbers which point to how well a team is performing at creating and stopping goalscoring opportunities.

Wolves rank well on both fronts - fourth in the league for xG and xGa (expected goals against) so far.

The three 1-0 defeats have been decided by fine margins - notably Wolves not taking their chances. In fact, they have 'out-statted' their opposition in all those games on xG, total shots and chances created.

The bigger picture is there’s a lot to like about the way Wolves are playing under Lage... they just need to find their finish.