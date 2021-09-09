Why Wolves just need to find their finish
Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst
No goals. No wins. No points.
But I think it’s been a good start to the season for Bruno Lage’s side.
Using expected goals (xG), we can see the underlying numbers which point to how well a team is performing at creating and stopping goalscoring opportunities.
Wolves rank well on both fronts - fourth in the league for xG and xGa (expected goals against) so far.
The three 1-0 defeats have been decided by fine margins - notably Wolves not taking their chances. In fact, they have 'out-statted' their opposition in all those games on xG, total shots and chances created.
The bigger picture is there’s a lot to like about the way Wolves are playing under Lage... they just need to find their finish.