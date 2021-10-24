Man Utd v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Manchester United make three changes to the side that lost to Leicester in their previous Premier League fixture.

Marcus Rashford starts in attack as Fred and Scott McTominay come into midfield. All three started in the thrilling comeback win against Atalanta in midweek.

Talisman Bruno Fernandes was an injury doubt but starts.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Ronaldo.