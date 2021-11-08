'Moyes would be candidate for Man Utd job'

West Ham boss David Moyes would be a candidate for the Manchester United job should they decide to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to former Celtic and Wigan defender Gary Caldwell.

Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson as Red Devils boss in the summer of 2013 but was sacked just nine months later.

He is currently enjoying a career revival at the Hammers, with Sunday's win over Liverpool moving the London club into third place in the Premier League.

"If the Manchester United job came up then Moyes would be right up the top of the list," Caldwell told the Football Daily podcast.

"It just shows the fickle world of football management because he was the Manchester United manager but he didn’t get the time.

"But given time and the resources, David Moyes is a fantastic Premier League manager and he has proven that."

Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards added: "If somebody had a time machine at Old Trafford they would go back and not sack him.

"Sir Alex Ferguson thought he was the right manager for United for a reason."

Listen to the debate about Moyes from 2'50 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds