How does Norwich's season compare with 2019-20?

We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are Norwich City doing compared with this point in their last top-flight season?

The Canaries finished 20th in their last season in the Premier League and things are looking even worse this time round, with two points fewer than they had after 11 matches in 2019-20.

And we want to know how you're feeling about Norwich as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think Dean Smith's side will finish higher than Daniel Farke's team in 2019-20?

