Newcastle v West Ham: The pick of the stats

- West Ham scored more goals - four - than in their previous seven opening Premier League games combined (three). It’s only the third time in their top-flight history that they have scored 4+ goals in their opening league match (4-0 v Birmingham City in 1983-84 and 4-0 vs Sheffield United in 1928-29).

- Newcastle conceded 4+ goals in their opening league match for the first time since 2013-14 against Manchester City (4-0), while the last time this occurred at St. James’ Park was in 1959-60 against Spurs (5-1).

- There have been 22 goals scored in Premier League matches between Newcastle (12) and West Ham (10) since Steve Bruce took charge of the Magpies in 2019-20 - the highest scoring fixture in the competition over this period.