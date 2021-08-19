Arsenal would be better off using their transfer budget to sign a new striker than on Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, says ex-Tottenham midfielder Andy Reid.

Ramsdale, 23, has been the subject of two bids from the Gunners.

“It’s a great move for the keeper if he can get into the team - and it is a big if,” Reid told the Football Daily podcast.

“I do feel like that money could be better spent for Arsenal. I think there’s other areas they could strengthen with that type of money.

“Arsenal is a club that has always been renowned for free-flowing, attacking football with players that have a lot of flare – that’s what I would want to be excited for.

“Go and break the bank for a top striker like you’ve seen Manchester City are trying to do, like Chelsea have just done with Romelu Lukaku. That’s what would get me excited – not a goalkeeper.”

