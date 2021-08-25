It has been a tough start to the season for Arsenal, with back-to-back 2-0 Premier League defeats by Brentford and Chelsea leaving Mikel Arteta's side pointless after two games.

Next up is a Carabao Cup second round tie away to Championship outfit West Brom on Wednesday night (20:00 BST) and Arteta plans to field a strong side to clinch the Gunners first win of the campaign.

Both £30m signing Martin Odegaard and striker Alexandre Lacazette are available for the match, while Kieran Tierney has returned to full training after suffering from cramp at the weekend.

"The approach is to win the game and go to the next round," Arteta said.

"To try to get players back if possible to help us because then we have Manchester City at the weekend - and to try to lift the players."